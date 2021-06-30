Valley Air District warns of negative health impacts from fireworks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Independence Day is just a few days away, and that means a lot of people are stocking up on fireworks. However, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District says that’s not a good idea.

During a recent media briefing, the agency urged people to refrain from using personal fireworks, especially around the July 4 holiday, to help reduce particulate matter emissions and protect public health. And if you think a mask will keep you safe, officials say think again.

“Face masks that we were all wearing for COVID may not be able to keep those small particles from getting into your lungs,” said Jaime Holt, chief communications officer for the district.

The district says that if you plan to let off fireworks, make sure they’re the “safe and sane” kind and to limit the amount you set off and the amount of time you’re outside.