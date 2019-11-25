Valley Air District issues health warning due to gusty winds today

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a health warning for today due to gusty winds.

The organization said the potential for blowing dust due to gusty winds has prompted a health warning through tonight for Kern, Kings, Tulare, Merced, Medera, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

The district said a low-pressure system hitting the east side of the Sierra Nevada today is expected to generate strong winds across the Valley that could bring with it unhealthy air that can cause or worsen problems such as asthma, bronchitis, respiratory infections and lung disease.

Older adults and children are recommended to avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, as they are more susceptible to health complications.

For more information, visit valleyair.org or call the Bakersfield office at 661-392-5500.