Valley Air District issues health caution due to wildfires raging across the state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a Valley-wide health caution due to the multiple wildfires burning in the state.

The district said it is issuing the caution for potential smoke impacts due to changing weather patterns and multiple fires burning in Northern California as well as in Tuolumne and Mariposa Counties. The health caution will remain in place until the fires are extinguished or until smoke is no longer affecting the Valley, the district said.

The air district urges residents to stay indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate-matter emissions, which can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.