Valley Air District issues health caution due to smoke from River Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is issuing a health caution to all Valley residents due to the River Fire.

The district said the fire in Mariposa County is causing smoke impacts in the Valley portion of Kern as well as other counties, including Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties. The health caution will remain in place until the fire is extinguished.

The air district is warning residents to stay indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter emissions from the smoke, as they can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with the windows closed. Common cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 may not be sufficient protection from wildfire smoke inhalation, the district said.