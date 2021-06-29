Valley Air District issues health caution due to Shell, Vulcan fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With wildfire season in full swing and fires burning across the state, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is warning residents of the smoke impacts to our health.

The district has issued a health caution to a majority of the San Joaquin Valley as the Shell and Vulcan fires continue to burn. The caution will remain in place until the fires are extinguished.

The district encourages residents to stay indoors in a filtered, air-conditioned environment to reduce their exposure. You can always check your air quality by heading to MyRAAN.com.