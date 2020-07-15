Valley Air District issues air quality warning after Mineral Fire in Fresno County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Smoke from the Mineral Fire in Fresno County is expected to impact air quality across the San Joaquin Valley. If you combine that with smoke from several other wildfires in the area, officials said the air quality will be impacted over the next several days.

The Valley Air District is issuing a health warning and will remain in place until the fires are put out. The Mineral Fire started Monday West of Coalinga and has already consumed a thousand acres.

The Kern County Fire Department sent five firefighters and two dozers to assist Cal Fire.