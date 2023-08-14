BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As schools reopen for the fall session, the Valley Air District is encouraging parents to do their part in reducing air pollution.

The district is asking parents across the San Joaquin Valley to consider student health and turn off car engines while waiting to pick up students at the end of the school day. Limiting vehicle idling at schools will help to reduce air pollution and student exposure to vehicle emissions as the increased school traffic contributes to the formation of ground-level ozone, they said.

Parents can also help reduce emissions and protect public health by incorporating some of the following practices:

Coordinate a carpool or rideshare to get kids to and from school.

Drive less. Look for ways to leave your gasoline vehicle home more often by linking your trips.

Walk your children to school when air quality allows.

Turn off your engine at school. When you are stopping to drop the kids off in the morning, and then are waiting to pick them up at the end of the school day, officials said please do not idle.

For more information, visit the Valley Air District’s website.