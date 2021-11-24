Vallarta to hold toy giveaway ahead of Christmas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vallarta supermarkets across California will be holding a toy giveaway next month.

The annual toy giveaway will be on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children will also have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus.

Each child 12 and under will receive one toy until supplies run out.

Vallarta’s bakery will also be handing out samples of mini conchas and champurrado, a chocolate beverage, which Vallarta claims is “perfect for the holiday season.”

All three Bakersfield locations will be participating:

  • 8200 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93312
  • 2705 South H St., Bakersfield, CA 93304
  • 5951 East Niles Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306

Other participating location in California:

Central Valley:

  • 600 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203
  • 4831 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727
  • 1951 West Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93705
  • 305 E. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
  • 1111 N. Cherry St., Tulare, CA 93274
  • 820 Main St., Delano, CA 93215
  • 1467 Country Club Dr., Madera, CA 93638

Central Coast:

  • 1482 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454
  • 2690 N. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036

Los Angeles:

  • 13820 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342
  • 8201 Topanga Cyn Blvd., Canoga Park, CA 91304
  • 757 South Workman St., San Fernando, CA 91340
  • 7900 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242
  • 21208 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, CA 91303
  • 19725 Vanowen St., Winnetka, CA 91306
  • 10859 Oxnard St., N. Hollywood, CA 91606
  • 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank, CA 91505
  • 8510 Painter Ave. Suite “L”, Whittier, CA 90602
  • 655 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103
  • 9136 Sepulveda Blvd., North Hills, CA 91343
  • 10175 San Fernando Rd., Pacoima, CA 91331
  • 9011 Woodman Ave., Arleta, CA 91331
  • 13051 Victory Blvd., Valley Glen, CA 91606
  • 16107 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91406
  • 13715 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91405
  • 9134 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402
  • 8453 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324
  • 13940 Ramona Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706
  • 440 E. Palmdale Blvd., Palmdale, CA 93550
  • 815 E. Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93535
  • 1357 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065

San Diego:

  • 901 Euclid Ave., National City, CA 91950
  • 1315 East Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027

Inland Empire:

  • 12351 Mariposa Rd., Victorville, CA 92395
  • 42425 Jackson St, Indio, CA 92203

For more information on Vallarta Supermarkets, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News