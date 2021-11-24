Vallarta to hold toy giveaway ahead of Christmas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vallarta supermarkets across California will be holding a toy giveaway next month.

The annual toy giveaway will be on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children will also have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus.

Each child 12 and under will receive one toy until supplies run out.

Vallarta’s bakery will also be handing out samples of mini conchas and champurrado, a chocolate beverage, which Vallarta claims is “perfect for the holiday season.”

All three Bakersfield locations will be participating:

8200 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93312

2705 South H St., Bakersfield, CA 93304

5951 East Niles Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306

Other participating location in California:

Central Valley:

600 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203

4831 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727

1951 West Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93705

305 E. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

1111 N. Cherry St., Tulare, CA 93274

820 Main St., Delano, CA 93215

1467 Country Club Dr., Madera, CA 93638

Central Coast:

1482 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454

2690 N. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036

Los Angeles:

13820 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342

8201 Topanga Cyn Blvd., Canoga Park, CA 91304

757 South Workman St., San Fernando, CA 91340

7900 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242

21208 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, CA 91303

19725 Vanowen St., Winnetka, CA 91306

10859 Oxnard St., N. Hollywood, CA 91606

10950 Sherman Way, Burbank, CA 91505

8510 Painter Ave. Suite “L”, Whittier, CA 90602

655 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103

9136 Sepulveda Blvd., North Hills, CA 91343

10175 San Fernando Rd., Pacoima, CA 91331

9011 Woodman Ave., Arleta, CA 91331

13051 Victory Blvd., Valley Glen, CA 91606

16107 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91406

13715 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91405

9134 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402

8453 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324

13940 Ramona Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706

440 E. Palmdale Blvd., Palmdale, CA 93550

815 E. Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93535

1357 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065

San Diego:

901 Euclid Ave., National City, CA 91950

1315 East Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027

Inland Empire:

12351 Mariposa Rd., Victorville, CA 92395

42425 Jackson St, Indio, CA 92203

For more information on Vallarta Supermarkets, click here.