Vallarta to hold toy giveaway ahead of Christmas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vallarta supermarkets across California will be holding a toy giveaway next month.
The annual toy giveaway will be on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children will also have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus.
Each child 12 and under will receive one toy until supplies run out.
Vallarta’s bakery will also be handing out samples of mini conchas and champurrado, a chocolate beverage, which Vallarta claims is “perfect for the holiday season.”
All three Bakersfield locations will be participating:
- 8200 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93312
- 2705 South H St., Bakersfield, CA 93304
- 5951 East Niles Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306
Other participating location in California:
Central Valley:
- 600 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203
- 4831 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727
- 1951 West Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93705
- 305 E. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- 1111 N. Cherry St., Tulare, CA 93274
- 820 Main St., Delano, CA 93215
- 1467 Country Club Dr., Madera, CA 93638
Central Coast:
- 1482 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454
- 2690 N. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036
Los Angeles:
- 13820 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342
- 8201 Topanga Cyn Blvd., Canoga Park, CA 91304
- 757 South Workman St., San Fernando, CA 91340
- 7900 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242
- 21208 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, CA 91303
- 19725 Vanowen St., Winnetka, CA 91306
- 10859 Oxnard St., N. Hollywood, CA 91606
- 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank, CA 91505
- 8510 Painter Ave. Suite “L”, Whittier, CA 90602
- 655 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103
- 9136 Sepulveda Blvd., North Hills, CA 91343
- 10175 San Fernando Rd., Pacoima, CA 91331
- 9011 Woodman Ave., Arleta, CA 91331
- 13051 Victory Blvd., Valley Glen, CA 91606
- 16107 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91406
- 13715 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91405
- 9134 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, CA 91402
- 8453 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324
- 13940 Ramona Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706
- 440 E. Palmdale Blvd., Palmdale, CA 93550
- 815 E. Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93535
- 1357 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065
San Diego:
- 901 Euclid Ave., National City, CA 91950
- 1315 East Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027
Inland Empire:
- 12351 Mariposa Rd., Victorville, CA 92395
- 42425 Jackson St, Indio, CA 92203
