Vallarta Supermarkets offering ‘Central American’ tamale this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vallarta Supermarkets announced Tuesday it is offering a “Central American” tamale this holiday season that comes wrapped in a banana leaf and is made with a finer masa.

Each year, Vallarta Supermarkets sell almost three million tamales from November to January, the grocery outlet said in a news release. Special seasonal masa flavors including strawberry, pineapple and chile are sold at this time.

“Shoppers can choose from a plethora of tamales with various fillings ranging from spicy to sweet and catering to both carnivores and vegetarians, satisfying both their tastes and traditions,” the release said.