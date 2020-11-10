Vallarta Supermarkets offering ‘Central American’ tamale this holiday season

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vallarta Supermarkets announced Tuesday it is offering a “Central American” tamale this holiday season that comes wrapped in a banana leaf and is made with a finer masa.

Each year, Vallarta Supermarkets sell almost three million tamales from November to January, the grocery outlet said in a news release. Special seasonal masa flavors including strawberry, pineapple and chile are sold at this time.

“Shoppers can choose from a plethora of tamales with various fillings ranging from spicy to sweet and catering to both carnivores and vegetarians, satisfying both their tastes and traditions,” the release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News