BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Today is all about love and flowers and big business. How big? $27 billion big. That’s almost double what it was just 13 years ago, when Americans spent $14 billion on Valentine’s Day.

Of that $27 billion, about $2 billion is cut flowers, with men, as you might expect, buying most of them – more than 80 percent.

Of the top ten U.S. holidays – in terms of consumer spending – Valentine’s Day is number four, right behind Mother’s Day, and ahead of Easter.

It might be higher if more men planned ahead, but Tuesday morning the phones were ringing off the hook at flower shops like Log Cabin, Conroy’s and Bakersfield Flower Market, with customers – men, that is – placing last minute orders and in many cases pleading for delivery before 6 p.m. And they were dropping some real money – $200, $400 – we saw one bouquet for $800.

Not every customer was buying flowers for a wife, a girlfriend, or – I’m not even kidding here – one of each. Juan Escobar was at Conroy’s buying flowers for the 80 year old love of his life.

“This is for my mom, Amanda,” he said. “I’m the only son so I gotta take care of my mom. I love my mom to death so I gotta give her something really beautiful for today.”

You can’t top that. Well, maybe unless you think the way 17-year-old Shant Palezyan thinks. He was at Bakersfield Flower Market buying flowers for his mother Kristine – and his two sisters, ages 19 and 21.

“I show my love through gift giving, so this is the least I could do,” he said.

Hey guys: His sisters, Angela and Diana, are both single. Maybe not for long. Take a number and be seated.

Is Palezyan the best brother in the world”

“I am,” he answered modestly.

Talk about scoring points on the karma-meter.

If you’re just now realizing that today is Valentine’s Day, you are already out of luck. You may want to start composing a poem or a letter of apology.