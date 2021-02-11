Valadao, McCarthy send letter urging multiple vaccination sites in Central Valley

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — Several politicians including Congressman David Valadao and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter urging multiple vaccination sites be established in the Central Valley.

The letter, sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Acting FEMA Administrator Robert Fenton, said low vaccination rates show the need for sites throughout the region, according to a release.

Valadao said the following in the release: “I am encouraged that the state has indicated intent to establish a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Central Valley, but one is not enough to meet the needs of our communities. The Valley was leading the state in cases per 100,000 residents over the summer, yet most Valley counties’ vaccination rates lag behind those of Los Angeles and Bay Area Counties. The area’s rural communities are home to thousands of farmworkers who risk COVID-19 exposure every day to feed America. The unacceptably low vaccination rate in the Central Valley indicates that we desperately need multiple vaccination sites throughout the region. I ask Governor Newsom to prioritize vaccination for the areas that need it the most.”

And McCarthy said, “Though the announcement of a new vaccination site in the Central Valley is welcome news, this is just the beginning of fixing a subpar vaccine distribution plan. The State must not forget Californians in the region as it continues to work with FEMA to identify locations and secure federal resources to enhance vaccine administration. The Central Valley is unique, and any expanded efforts must support the diverse socioeconomic and rural communities we are proud to represent.”