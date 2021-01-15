Valadao appointed to House Appropriations Committee

Congressman David Valadao (R-Hanford)

(KGET) — Congressman David Valadao has been appointed to the House Appropriations Committee, which oversees how tax dollars are spent.

Valadao, a Central Valley resident representing California’s 21st Congressional District, previously served on the committee from 2013 to 2019.

“Serving on the Appropriations Committee is an incredible honor, and I do not take lightly the responsibility met with determining how American tax dollars are spent,” Valadao said in a release. “I look forward to getting back to work for the Central Valley to ensure the priorities and needs of my constituents are represented in Washington.”

