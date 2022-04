LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm fire broke out Sunday morning at a previously burned vacant restaurant in Lamont.

County firefighters were called to Casa Lopez on Panama Road near Main Street at around 9 a.m.

When they arrived they found the restaurant burning with lots of smoke. Firefighters eventually gained the upper hand on the fire.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was inside.

The same building had burned in December last year and left a man dead.