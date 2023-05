BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department worked to extinguish a vacant house fire on Q Street Saturday night.

The fire happened less than a block north of the train tracks in central Bakersfield. Fire crews managed to stop the fire before it spread to another unit.

According to BFD, no one was hurt or displaced by the blaze. It was not known what started the fire and remains under investigation.