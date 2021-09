BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire destroyed a vacant home and caused minor damage to neighboring properties in Oildale on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a home on Decatur Street near Wells Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the home was a complete loss. The fire may have been caused by transients but the exact cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

