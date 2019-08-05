Utilities Commission to hold public forums on PG&E rate increase request

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Public Utilities Commission will hold public forums next week for PG&E customers to provide input on the company’s rate increase request.

The forums are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the first-floor conference room of the Public Services Building at 2700 M St.

PG&E is proposing to increase rates to meet precautionary measures to reduce wildfire risk. It’s seeking CPUC approval to increase its gas, electric distribution and electric generation revenues by $1.058 billion (12.4 percent) in 2020 over current revenues, by $454 million in 2021 and by $486 million in 2022, according to CPUC.

The 2020 proposed increase would result in a hike of 6.4 percent, or $10.57 per month, for PG&E’s typical residential electric and gas customer, according to CPUC.

Those who can’t attend a public forum can submit written comments to CPUC Public Advisor, 505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102, or to public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov.