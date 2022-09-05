BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died in an off-roading accident Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:41 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to an accident on a dirt trail near Black Gulch Road and Keysville Road.

An investigation determined it was a single rollover crash involving the off-road vehicle.

Officers said the vehicle was traveling west on the trail and for unknown reasons went off the trail down an embankment. The vehicle rolled over and the driver, a 34-year-old Salt Lake City resident, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said it is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. The name of the man killed has not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing.