BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Postal Service is set to host a holiday job fair on Camino Media on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The postal service is focusing on building a stable and empowered workforce, according to USPS officials.

USPS officials say if you enjoy taking walks and serving the community the USPS may be a great place to work.

Hiring officials are looking to hire Holiday City Carrier Assistants and Rural Carrier Assistants.

The job fair on Thursday is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Camino Station at 10001 Camino Media.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older, pass a drug screening and criminal background check and have a valid driver’s license and clean DMV two-year driving history.

If you are not able to attend the job fair on Thursday USPS will host one more in November:

Nov. 16, 2023 at the Stockdale Station 5601 Stockdale Hwy 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

For more information visit the USPS website.