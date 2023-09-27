BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Postal Service is scheduled to host a hiring event on Oct. 7 to help future employees create their profile and start applying for jobs.

According to organizers, USPS is looking to hire about 100 letter carriers for the holiday season and is looking to hire positions for Holiday City Carrier Assistant and Rural Carrier Assistant.

The hiring event is scheduled for Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stockdale Post office located at 5601 Stockdale Highway, according to organizers.

If you are unable to attend the job fair, you can apply at one of the USPS locations around Bakersfield.