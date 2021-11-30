USPS ‘Operation Santa’ is back for Christmas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are looking to bring cheer and even bigger smiles to children this Christmas, Operation Santa might be for you.

The United States Postal Service is now live once again with Operation Santa. The program allows you to adopt a letter and fulfill a child’s wish this Christmas.

To participate go to USPSOperationSanta.com and make a wish come true in four steps: Read, shop, wrap and ship.

To send a letter to be adopted, you need to write a letter with a wish list including games, books, clothing and shoe sizes, favorite colors and anything else that would help a letter adopter fulfill your Christmas wishes.

Send letter so this address:

Santa

123 Elf Road

North Pole, 88888

Make sure to include a name and return address so that the letter adopter knows where to send gifts to. Letters will need the First-Class stamp in the upper right corner.

Operation Santa has been fulfilling wishes for 109 years when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized local postmasters to allow workers and customers to respond to them back in 1912, which eventually became known as Operation Santa.

