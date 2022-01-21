USPS now hiring; holds job fair in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Postal Service is hiring for all entry-level positions and held a job fair in Oildale Friday to draw in applicants.

The job fair was held at the post office on Pegasus Drive, south of Merle Haggard Drive.

Field recruiter Analia Garcia said USPS is in need of city carriers, rural carriers, assistant carriers and clerks and no experience is necessary. Applicants must be 18 years or older and able to pass a drug screening and criminal background investigation.

“For our driving jobs, all you have to have is a driver’s license for two years and we’ll train you on all the different jobs we have available,” Garcia said.

If you are interested in working for the U.S. Postal Service, visit about.usps.com/careers.