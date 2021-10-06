USPS looking to fill hundreds of positions as holiday season nears

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill 500 positions, locally, ahead of the holiday shopping season.

On Wednesday, the USPS opened its doors to get a first hand look at their operations and what those jobs entail. As the holidays approach, the volume of shipments ramp up.

The USPS says there’s more to the job than just delivering letters and packages, including the need to learn how to drive in a right-hand vehicle, and protect themselves from dog attacks.

If you think you have what it takes, you can apply for a position at the USPS website.