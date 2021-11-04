USPS is hiring for 3 positions at job fair Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair on Friday to help fill three positions.

The walk-in job fair will be at the post office, located at 3400 Pegasus Dr., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The USPS is hoping to fill three positions: rural carrier assistant, assistant rural carrier and city carrier assistant. Job fair attendees will receive help creating an employment profile so they can apply on-site.

Social distancing guidelines and face masks are required at the event.

For more information, visit here.

