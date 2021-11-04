USPS is hiring for 3 positions at job fair Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair on Friday to help fill three positions.

The walk-in job fair will be at the post office, located at 3400 Pegasus Dr., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The USPS is hoping to fill three positions: rural carrier assistant, assistant rural carrier and city carrier assistant. Job fair attendees will receive help creating an employment profile so they can apply on-site.

Social distancing guidelines and face masks are required at the event.

For more information, visit here.

Click here to download the 17 News app on your mobile device for a notification on this story and more of your local headlines.

Stay up-to-date with top stories, sign up for the KGET Newsletter below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News