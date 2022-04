BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The postal service has announced it is making changes to its first class service.

Starting May 1, packages that weigh less than a pound will take one to two days longer to be delivered. USPS officials say the change will give them more time to work on long distance ground deliveries, a move the agency claims will improve its overall service.

However, priority mail deliveries will now get faster, with that service being sped up by one day.