USGS: Magnitude 5.4 aftershock strikes near Ridgecrest

The United States Geological Survey has confirmed a 5.4 aftershock struck near Ridgecrest at 4:07 a.m. Friday. As of 5 a.m. at least 11 aftershocks of 2.5 magnitude or more have followed that quake.

This follows the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the same area at 10:33 Thursday morning.

Residents can take shelter with the Red Cross at Kerr McGee Community Center at 100 W California Ave. in Ridgecrest.

Initial reports claimed this aftershock had a 5.0 magnitude. That has since been updated to a 5.4 magnitude.