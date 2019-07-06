USGS: Expect strong aftershocks following Friday night’s earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The shaking may not be over yet.

Following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake – such as the one that struck near Ridgecrest Friday evening – an aftershock of at least magnitude 6.1 should be expected, said Ken Hudnut of the U.S. Geological Survey.

Additionally, a number of aftershocks of magnitude 5.0 or higher should be expected, Hudnut said at a press conference held early Saturday in Ridgecrest.

Preliminary data from Friday’s temblor, which struck at 8:19 p.m., “indicate rupture occurred on a steeply dipping fault as the result of either right lateral slip on a plane strike northwest-southeast, or as left lateral slip on a plane striking southwest-northeast,” according to the USGS website.