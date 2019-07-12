USGS: 4.9 aftershock in Ridgecrest

USGS confirms a 4.9 aftershock was reported in the town of Ridgecrest just before 6:11 a.m. Friday morning.

This aftershock comes one week after a 6.4 foreshock and 7.1 magnitude earthquake were reported in the Ridgecrest area.

17’s Vanessa Dillon is in Ridgecrest and felt the aftershock.

Viewers have called saying they also felt it in the Bakersfield area.

