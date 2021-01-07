Use of certain Kern River Ranger District campgrounds, picnic areas prohibited through January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S Forest Service has prohibited the use of certain campgrounds and picnic areas in the Kern River Ranger District through Jan. 31.

Entering or using the following undeveloped campgrounds is prohibited: Bush Creek Flat, Calkins Flat, Chamise, Ant Canyon, Old Goldedge, Spring Hill, Corral Creek, Camp 9, Stine Cove, Hanning Flat, South Fork, Old Isabella Road, Auxiliary Dam and Black Gulch.

Being in the following recreation sites after sundown or before sunrise is also prohibited: Roads End Picnic Area, Spring Hill Picnic Area, Corral Creek Picnic Area, Riverkern Beach Picnic Area, Southfork Wildlife Area, Kissack Cove Day Use Area, French Gulch Recreation Site, Boulder Gulch Recreation Site, Tillie Creek Day Use Site, Miracle Hot Springs, Remington Hot Springs, Delonegha Picnic Area and Democrat Day Use Area.

A violation of the prohibitions is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, and imprisonment for not more than six months, the Forest Service said. Certain people, including law enforcement or firefighters performing official duties, are exempt from the order.