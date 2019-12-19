USDA recalls nearly 22,000 pounds of catfish products

Nearly 22,000 pounds of catfish products have been recalled because they were not presented for import re-inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Redlands-based Alli & Rose LLC is recalling its 5.1-ounce pouches of SnakYard Salted Egg Fish Skins that had been imported from Oct. 21 through Dec. 11 and shipped to retail locations in California, Maryland and New Jersey.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the USDA said. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.