USDA announces support for farmers impacted by trade disruption

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced it will take action to assist farmers in response “to trade damage from unjustified retaliation and trade disruption.”

A news release from the department said President Donald Trump has authorized the USDA to provide up to $16 billion in programs. That number, the release said, “is in line with the estimated impacts of unjustified retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods and other trade disruptions.”

The release says, “China hasn’t played by the rules for a long time and President Trump is standing up to them, sending the clear message that the United States will no longer tolerate their unfair trade practices, which include non-tariff trade barriers and the theft of intellectual property.”

