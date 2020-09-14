Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

US Surgeon General to meet with Kern County leaders Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surgeon General Jerome Adams appears before a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County officials said U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams will meet with various community leaders for a roundtable discussion Monday.

The surgeon general’s visit comes as reported cases of COVID-19 have declined in Kern County in recent days, but deaths continuing to climb. Ten more deaths were reported by county officials this weekend.

August was the deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic in Kern with 319 deaths reported from the start of the pandemic. County officials seen under 200 new cases for nearly a month. The county was at nearly 800 cases a day in early July.

Kern County remains under stay-at-home orders with public gatherings being limited, but some businesses opening back up with modifications to how they operate.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News