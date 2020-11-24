US Postal Service’s ‘Operation Santa’ opens for nationwide participation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — USPS’s Operation Santa is underway for nationwide participation. During the month of December, thousands of letter are sent to Santa from children and families. Operation Santa allows individuals and organizations to send responses in Santa’s place.

Beginning Dec. 4, letters will be available for nationwide adoption by visiting USPSOperationSanta.com, according to USPS. Potential adopters can read the letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill. For security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter, according to the postal service.

Those interested in sending a letter to Santa can find more information on uspsoperationsanta.com/getinvolved. Letters will be accepted now through Dec. 15.