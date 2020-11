BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Postal Service facilities in Kern County will be closed for retail transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday, according to USPS.

There will also be no residential or business deliveries. Although there will be no regular mail service, USPS said Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on Nov. 11. Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume Thursday, Nov. 12.