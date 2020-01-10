US Postal Inspection Service offers $50,000 reward in mail carrier assault, robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of two people suspected in the assault and robbery of a mail carrier last month in Southwest Bakersfield.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service described a man suspected in the assault of a mail carrier and robbery of a pair of mailbox keys she was carrying on a gold chain.

The robbery happened near the corner of Abigail Way and Bridget Avenue on Dec. 18, 2019.

The first suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male, about 6 fet tall with a slender build. He was wearing a black fedora-style hat, a long black coat, black sunglasses, and black dress pants. The man was described as clean-shaven.

The second suspect is described as a white female, wearing makeup and driving a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The Postal Inspection Service did not provide images of the suspects and urges people to not try to apprend the suspects if seen.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “Representative.”