BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In honor of Flag Day, Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries retired flags as a way to honor the country.

Jim Lamar, president of Greenlawn, says over 900 flags were brought to be retired Sunday.

“Let’s show people how we pay respect to our country, and to our flag and the great nation,” he said.

Sunday also marked the U.S. Army’s 245th birthday and Lamar said it was an opportunity to honor them too.