BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Kern County to receive millions in funding for carbon capture technology development, county officials said Friday.

In a release, county officials said various groups including Aera, Chevron and Carbon TerraVault Holdings were awarded $33 million in for carbon capture projects.

TerraVault Holdings — a consortium of California Resources Corporation that includes the Kern Community College District and CSU Bakersfield — received $12 million to plan and design California’s Direct Air Capture Hub.

Aera received nearly $2.8 million for a feasibility study for a regional direct air capture hub at Aera’s Belridge oil field. Chevron received $3 million for the feasibility of a direct air capture hub in Kern County.

Carbon capture — a technology that captures air and removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it — is viewed as a way to mitigate the effects of climate change from greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.

TerraVault’s plan for direct carbon capture includes permanent storage and a pipeline for captured carbon dioxide and would act as a regional hub for the technology.

County officials said the federal funding solidifies Kern County as a leader in energy in the United States.

“Kern County will be a key player in helping the state of California responsibly achieve their climate goals, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of leading the effort,” Kern County Chief Administrative Officer James Zervis said in a statement.