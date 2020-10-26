Urbane Cafe to open its second Bakersfield location Nov. 2 with week of giveaways

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Urbane Cafe, a sandwich and salad chain known for its fresh-made focaccia, is set to open its second location in Bakersfield on Monday, Nov. 2.

The new restaurant will open 11 a.m. at 5625 California Ave., Ste. 100, according to a news release, and there will be special giveaways and fundraisers beginning then. The cafe plans to match funds donated by patrons from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on opening day to support OMAAT Academy and United Way of Kern County.

“Giving back to our local communities and being socially responsible is a major, foundational pillar that has supported our Urbane Cafe brand from the very first opening of Urbane Cafe 17 years ago,” said owner and found Tom Holt in the release.

On Nov. 3, the new location will provide complimentary meals for teachers and staff, the release said, and on Nov. 4 all local healthcare workers will be treated to a free meal. Continuing the giveaways, law enforcement, fire personnel and veterans will dine free on Nov. 5, and on Nov. 6 neighbors of the cafe who randomly received menus containing a golden ticket the week before opening can present the ticket for a free meal.

Lastly, children under 12 can eat free with the purchase of an adult meal on Nov. 7.

The chain’s first Bakersfield location opened off Mt. Vernon Avenue in 2018.