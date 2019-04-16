Updated: Woman accused of dragging dog while on a scooter, to appear in court Tuesday

Update: Elaine Rosa was in court today where her case was pushed back about a month.

Rosa remains on bail and is due back in court on May 29.

—

The woman suspected of animal cruelty, allegedly shown dragging a dog as she rode a scooter through a local neighborhood streets, is expected in court on Tuesday.

The video that sparked nationwide outrage surfaced in January showing Elaine Rosa on an electric scooter while a dog was dragged behind her.

Court documents say the dog the was wounded and Rosa took to an urgent care hospital, but lied about what happened over fears she would be denied service.

Photos and video of the incident quickly went viral with protesters called for her face criminal charges.

Forty days later the District Attorney’s Office charged her with a felony count of animal cruelty.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.