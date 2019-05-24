UPDATED: Victim identified in homicide near Mill Creek Park

UPDATED: The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Jarred Charles Heilman of Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide near Mill Creek Park.

Officers were dispatched at about 8:35 p.m. to a report of fighting and screaming coming from the area of Harrier Way and Lewis Puller Drive, along the west side of Mill Creek Canal, police said. Officers found a man who had been assaulted; he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

At about 2:10 a.m., officers located and detained Terry William Turpin, 44, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. They interviewed him, developed information linking him to the homicide and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Turpin is due in court May 29. Court records show he has multiple prior convictions for spousal abuse and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jones at 326-3555 or the BPD at 327-7111.