UPDATED: Victim identified in homicide near Mill Creek Park

UPDATE (May 29, 2019): The coroner’s office confirmed a 37-year-old man died after being stabbed last week near Mill Creek Park.

The victim was identified as Jarred Charles Heilman. Police said officers were called to Lewis Puller Drive near the park for a report of a fight.

Heilman was taken to Kern Medical where he later died.

Bakersfield police later arrested 44-year-old Terry Turpin who was booked into jail on a felony charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police 327-7111.

UPDATE (May 24, 2019): The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Jarred Charles Heilman of Bakersfield.

Previous story:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide near Mill Creek Park.

Officers were dispatched at about 8:35 p.m. to a report of fighting and screaming coming from the area of Harrier Way and Lewis Puller Drive, along the west side of Mill Creek Canal, police said. Officers found a man who had been assaulted; he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

At about 2:10 a.m., officers located and detained Terry William Turpin, 44, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. They interviewed him, developed information linking him to the homicide and arrested him on suspicion of murder.

Turpin is due in court May 29. Court records show he has multiple prior convictions for spousal abuse and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jones at 326-3555 or the BPD at 327-7111.