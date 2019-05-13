Updated: Two CHP officers injured in hit and run

Update: Juan Moreno was in court today after allegedly hitting a CHP patrol car Saturday and injuring two officers.

Moreno’s bail was set at $95,000 and is due back in court on May 24.

—-

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured in a hit-and-run accident Saturday.

While two CHP officers were entering the intersection at Highway 58 and Cottonwood Road in their marked patrol vehicle they were hit by a pickup truck.

The man driving the pickup truck, later identified as Juan Moreno, ran the red light going southbound on Cottonwood Road at an undetermined speed and collided into the CHP patrol vehicle, according to CHP.

The truck continued southbound until driving into a chain link fence. Moreno then drove the truck west onto Feliz Drive, accodring to CHP.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to the accident took both officers from the vehicle and then transported to the Kern Medical with minor to moderate injuries.

Moreno and his vehicle were located at a nearby residence.

Two witnesses positively identified Moreno as the driver when the accident occurred and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury in traffic collision and vehicle injury hit-and-run traffic collision.