BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KGET) — The American Academy of Pediatrics has changed their recommendations for reducing infant deaths while sleeping.

The AAP reports approximately 35-hundred infants die from sleep-related deaths annually in the United States.

The AAP is now emphasizing babies need to sleep on a flat, non-inclined surface. Officials “strongly discourage,” bedsharing with adults.

The organization still recommends infants under the age of one sleep in a crib or bassinet on their back without any soft toys or extra bedding.