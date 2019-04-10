Updated: First Commercial Launch for SpaceX
Update: The launch of Falcon Heavy has been postponed to tomorrow due to weather, according to the SpaceX Twitter feed.
SpaceX's first commercial launch with Falcon Heavy was scheduled for 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EDT), but was pushed back to 5:32 p.m. PDT (8:32 p.m. EDT) and could be postponed until tomorrow according to the SpaceX.
A backup luanch window is scheduled for April 11 at 3:35 p.m. PDT (6:35 p.m. EDT) and closes at 5:31 p.m. PTD (8:31 p.m. EDT), according to SpaceX.
The Arabsat-6A satellite aboard will be deployed approximately 34 minutes of launch, according to SpaceX.
