Updated: First Commercial Launch for SpaceX

Update: The launch of Falcon Heavy has been postponed to tomorrow due to weather, according to the SpaceX Twitter feed.

Standing down from today’s Falcon Heavy launch attempt; next opportunity is tomorrow, April 11. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 10, 2019

SpaceX's first commercial launch with Falcon Heavy was scheduled for 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EDT), but was pushed back to 5:32 p.m. PDT (8:32 p.m. EDT) and could be postponed until tomorrow according to the SpaceX.

New T-0 of 8:32 p.m. EDT due to upper-level winds. Vehicle and payload still look good for launch. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 10, 2019

A backup luanch window is scheduled for April 11 at 3:35 p.m. PDT (6:35 p.m. EDT) and closes at 5:31 p.m. PTD (8:31 p.m. EDT), according to SpaceX.

The Arabsat-6A satellite aboard will be deployed approximately 34 minutes of launch, according to SpaceX.