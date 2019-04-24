Updated: Amber Alert over, two Bakersfield children found safe

12:50 p.m. Update: Amber Alert is over, according to the CHP. Suspect is in custody, children are safe. No other details available yet.

Previous story:

Bakersfield police said Michael Aguirre and the victim were involved in a domestic assault incident on Monday at a hotel in the area of the 3600 block of Wible Road. The victim and their children were taken by Aguirre in a vehicle from the hotel to various locations around town before traveling to Valencia.

Aguirre, the victim and children stayed in Valencia that evening before leaving for Santa Monica on Tuesday, according to police. The victim and Aguirre argued as they traveled, prompting Aguirre to stop the vehicle in the area of Glen Alla Park in Marina Del Ray.

While there, Aguirre fled on foot with the children, leaving behind the victim and the vehicle, according to police. The victim returned to Bakesfield and reported the incident to police.

The children are described as follows:

Miliana Aguirre, 8 years old, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 48 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and orange shoes.

Daniel Aguirre, 4 years old, 3 feet tall, 42 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray “Hot Wheels” T-shirt, khaki shorts and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aguirre and the children is asked to call 661-852-7800.

—-

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Bakersfield Police Department in search of two Bakersfield children abducted by their father.

Milliana and Daniel Aguirre were taken by their father Michael Aguirre.

They were last seen at Glen Alla Park in Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles County between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. yesterday.

Michael Aguirre has an active warrant for kidnapping, false imprisonminet, domestic violence, and criminal threats.