UPDATE: Two dogs attacked with hatchet reunite with their owner, still under hospice care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We have some new developments on the condition of two dogs, who were attacked by a man with a hatchet. The owner tells 17News that his dogs haven’t returned home to him, but he did reunite with them after their emergency medical care.

“As anyone knows if they have animals, they’re like my kids,” said Jarrett Woltz, dog owner.

Jarrett Woltz was with his dogs early Monday morning when they were suddenly attacked. A man approached the dogs with a hatchet and hit them multiple times. The man got away – and Woltz rushed his dogs to Bakersfield Animal Hospital for emergency care.

“I was just more worried about my dogs than anything else,” Woltz said.

The older dog – named yellow – had to have three wounds stitched up, and a part of her ear was cut off. Yellow’s daughter – named Beretta – got facial reconstructive surgery because her snout was cut in half.

“The only other option I had was to put them to sleep,” Woltz said. “I can’t even express how thankful I am for the help ive been receiving.”

The community stepped up and raised almost 3600 dollars to pay for the dogs’ emergency medical care. The dogs are now at Cooke’s Veterinary Hospital. The staff there is feeding them, giving them medicine, and taking care of them at almost no cost.

“They’re all stitched up, look like little baseballs now,” Woltz said. “They’re doing great actually you wouldn’t even know anything happened to them. They’re very resilient.”

Police have not made any arrests in this attack. But they say the suspect, a latino man, about 5 foot 9 inches tall, is known to frequent that area of Bakersfield.