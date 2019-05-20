Update: Suspect in custody in shooting of Auburn officers

UPDATE: (12:22 p.m. ET) The names of the three police involved in the Sunday night shooting in Auburn have been released.

Officer William Buechner, a 13 year veteran since April 24, 2006, was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Officer Webb Sistrunk, an officer since April 5, 2011 was injured in the line of duty, and is still being treated at the hospital.

Officer Evan Elliott, serving Auburn since July 6, 2018, was injured in the line of duty but has since been treated and released according to Auburn’s Chief of Police.

UPDATE: (8:19 a.m. ET) Multiple sources are confirming they got the suspect, 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes. Wilkes has been taken in custody near the intersection of Beehive Road and Wire Road. More details to come.

Previous Story:

A massive manhunt is underway in East Alabama for a man accused of shooting an Auburn police officer to death late Sunday night.

The search is centered on the Wire Road area for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes. Wilkes is described as being white, 6-feet-4-inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies are participating in the search, Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said in a news briefing just after 5 a..m. CDT.

One Auburn officer was killed, one more critically injured and a third officer wounded.

About 10:10 p.m. CDT officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Arrowhead Mobile Home community, according to investigators. The officers were met with gunfire, police said.

Additional information will be released later today, Register said. The chief called this his toughest day in law enforcement.