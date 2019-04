Update: Southbound Highway 14 now open

Update: Southbound Highway 14 from California City Boulevard to Highway 58 that was closed due to a traffic collision is back open, according to California City Police.

----

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) -- Southbound Highway 14 is closed form California City Boulevard to Highway 58 due to a traffic collision, according to California City police.

Randsburg Cutoff or South California City Boulevard can be taken to Highway 58, police said. It's unknown when 14 will reopen.