Update: Settlement details for Frontier High teacher who appeared in sexually explicit videos

Update: In exchange for Emily Salazar’s resignation, 42 hours of back pay will be paid in the settlement between her and the Kern High School District.

The settlement states that Salazar will be paid back pay and for her administrative leave through April 30, 2019. The 42 hours of back pay came from when Salazar worked an extended day of twelve hours for an academic decathlon and 30 hours for multiple times she served as a period substitute for the 2018 to 2019 school year.

Along with her resignation, the settlement states she is no longer allowed to work or have a business relationship with the KHSD.

Salazar can be denied employment if she ever applied for employment in the future with the KHSD.

Salazar’s teaching credential is still valid in California and her benefits are secure under state and federal law, including the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985(COBRA).

—-

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Frontier High School science teacher who was placed on leave after students found sexually explicit videos of her online has resigned, the Kern High School District confirmed Thursday.

Emily Salazar resigned effective April 30, district spokeswoman Erin Briscoe said.

Several students found the videos of Salazar on a pornographic website in January and circulated the news on social media.

Salazar had been a teacher with Frontier since 2010.