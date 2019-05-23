Update: Roadway reopened following gas leak

UPDATED: Niles Street was reopened at 6:30 a.m.

UPDATE: Emergency crews responded to a reported gas leak in the 1900 block of Niles Street in East Bakersfield Thursday morning just before 3:40 a.m.

Bakersfield Fire, Kern County Fire, CHP, and PG&E went to   the area of Niles Street and Orange Drive. 

Traffic was temporarily closed in the area but has since reopened. 

PG&E does not have an estimated duration on when the gas leak will be capped. 

People living on Niles Street, between Orange Drive and Palm Drive were asked to shelter-in-place. 

An investigation revealed that a valve on PG&E gas equipment had been physically damaged releasing natural gas.

The gas leak has been repaired and crews are no longer on scene.
 

