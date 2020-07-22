UPDATE: Missing 5-year-old girl found

UPDATE: The Kern County’s Sheriff’s office said 5-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Powers has been located.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 5-year-old girl who went missing in Lake Isabella early Wednesday morning.

KCSO said Elizabeth Michelle Powers last seen at around 2 a.m. in the area of Old Isabella Recreation site in Lake Isabella. Deputies describe her as 4 feet, 45 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes wearing a teal and silver bathing suit.

If you have any information or have seen Elizabeth you are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office on 911 or 661-861-3110